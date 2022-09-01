Storytime returns to New Dominion Bookshop on Saturday
Storytime will return to New Dominion Bookshop after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to noon. Storytime is free to attend and is open to the public.
Storytime, which is geared towards children of all ages, will be offered weekly on Saturdays at 11 a.m.
The shop paused all storytime events during the pandemic.
This fall, New Dominion assistant manager Audrey Parks will be reading from both recent storybooks and the classics kids know and love.
“Storytime is a magical time in the shop,” said Sarah Crossland, marketing and communications director. “Once a week, we set up bean bag chairs at the back of the shop among the bookshelves, and it becomes the coziest place you can imagine. Whether we’re reading from funny board books or whimsical picture books, we are thrilled to share the joy of reading with children.”
Participants can drop in any time during the storytime hour, and there is no registration necessary.
The bookshop is only a short walk from the Farmers’ Market area, so storytime would make the perfect stop for a Saturday family outing on the Downtown Mall, according to a news release.
New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 E. Main St.
For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.