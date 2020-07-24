Storm pipe upgrades to impact traffic at Virginia Avenue, Gay Street in Harrisonburg
Harrisonburg Department of Public Works crews will conduct storm pipe upgrades in the intersection of Virginia Avenue and Gay Street starting Sunday night.
Work is expected to take place from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., Sunday night and Monday night, weather permitting.
Lane closures may be necessary as work takes place and minor delays can be expected.
Drivers are urged to use caution in this area while work is under way.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.