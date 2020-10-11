Storm pipe upgrades to impact traffic at Virginia Avenue, Gay Street in Harrisonburg

Published Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, 9:30 am

Harrisonburg Public Works crews will begin storm pipe upgrades at the intersection of Virginia Avenue and West Gay Street beginning this weekend.

Crews will be on scene starting Sunday night, Oct. 11, and are expected to continue during the overnight hours through Thursday morning, Oct. 15, weather permitting.

Work is expected to occur between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. for the least impact to traffic, as lane closures are expected.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. Those who need to travel through this area are asked to use caution and expect delays for the duration of the project.

