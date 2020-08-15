Storm devastated structures in Virginia, but doused dry farmland

Published Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, 8:21 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The second hurricane of the season roared into Virginia’s Tidewater region with 70-plus-mph winds early Aug. 4, causing structural damage, power outages and tornado-related injuries.

As emergency management officials continue to assess the damage, farmers in coastal areas report their land was mostly spared of salt intrusion, wind damage and flooding. Crops ultimately responded positively to the much-needed rainfall.

The National Weather Service in Wakefield reported at least five tornadoes spawned in eastern Virginia by Hurricane Isaias, and two people injured in Lancaster County. Dominion Energy reported 500,000 customers lost power across its service region in Virginia and northeastern North Carolina. But flooding impacts were limited due to Isaias’ fast movement.

M.L. Everett Jr. is a Southampton County cotton and peanut producer who represents farmers in the southern Coastal Plain on the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation board of directors. With crops parched from persistent drought conditions before the storm, he said, farmers needed wet weather.

“If we didn’t get any rain quickly, there wouldn’t be anything there to harvest,” Everett said, explaining the drought pushed deer to scavenge the new leaves off peanut and soybean plants. Cotton wasn’t thriving either.

“Before-and-after pictures could show the plant growth since just having that rain. You can see all the new leaves,” Everett continued. “I went to a couple farmer meetings since the hurricane came through, and there’s very little crop damage. But the places where tornadoes did touch down look like a war zone with the building damage and trees shredded apart.”

Tornadoes caused extensive structural damage in populated areas of Courtland and Suffolk.

Accomack County vegetable and grain producer David L. Hickman represents farmers in Hampton Roads and the Eastern Shore on the VFBF board. He said there was some saltwater flooding in fields on the bay side of the Eastern Shore, but that was fairly limited to northwestern Accomack.

“Overall, the rain was needed, so that probably offset the detrimental effects,” Hickman said. “There seems to be a fair bit of salt damage on trees and garden plants, which happens when you get strong winds coming off the ocean without enough rain to wash it off.”

As farmers grapple with market fluctuations and weather conditions outside their control, they’re happy to find a port in the storm, Everett said.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed the weather will be conducive from here on out for an average crop anyway.”

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments