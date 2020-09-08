Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro launches virtual author conversation series this week

Published Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020, 9:37 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Stone Soup Books in Waynesboro will launch a new virtual author conversations this week with the virtual launch of Little Bookshop of Murder and Goodnight Moo.

Author Mollie Cox Bryan will join in conversation with mystery authors Esme Addison and Sherry Harris on Thursday, Sept 10th at 7 p.m.

Little Bookshop of Murder is Bryan’s 16th published mystery and beginning of a new series. Goodnight Moo is her second installment in the Buttermilk Creek Mysteries.

Bryan, a resident of Waynesboro, is the author of the Cora Crafts Mysteries, Cumberland Creek Mysteries and Classic Star Biography Mysteries. Her books have been selected as finalists for an Agatha Award and a Daphne du Maurier Award and as a Top 10 Beach Reads by Woman’s World.

Pádraig Ó Tuama will participate in a WMRA “Books & Brews” virtual conversation about his book,

In the Shelter: Finding a Home in the World on Tuesday Sept 15 at 3 p.m.

Ó Tuama is a former leader of Belfast’s Corrymeela Community, Ireland’s oldest peace and reconciliation community, and currently serves as theologian in residence and host of “On Being’s Poetry Unbound.”

Signed copies of books are available from Stone Soup Books for pickup in Waynesboro or to ship anywhere you are.

Related

Comments