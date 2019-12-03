Stolen packages recovered in Albemarle County: Call police if you’re missing anything

Published Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, 5:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Albemarle County Police Officers responded Monday night to a report for packages stolen from the front door of a residence in the Carriage Hill neighborhood.

Through an investigation, two suspects were identified and a large quantity of property was recovered. The suspects described targeting Carriage Hill Apartments, Ivy Garden Apartments, Turtle Creek Apartments, and the 14th Street Area of the City of Charlottesville.

If you live in the area and were expecting a package delivery yesterday, but did not receive it, or if you saw suspicious activity in the vicinity, contact the Emergency Communications Center at 434-977-9041.

Related