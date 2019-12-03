Stolen packages recovered in Albemarle County: Call police if you’re missing anything
Albemarle County Police Officers responded Monday night to a report for packages stolen from the front door of a residence in the Carriage Hill neighborhood.
Through an investigation, two suspects were identified and a large quantity of property was recovered. The suspects described targeting Carriage Hill Apartments, Ivy Garden Apartments, Turtle Creek Apartments, and the 14th Street Area of the City of Charlottesville.
If you live in the area and were expecting a package delivery yesterday, but did not receive it, or if you saw suspicious activity in the vicinity, contact the Emergency Communications Center at 434-977-9041.
