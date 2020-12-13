Stifling VCU D propels Rams to 77-54 win over ODU

A 21-4 first-half run, fueled by suffocating defense and lights-out shooting beyond the arc, pushed VCU to a 77-54 win over ODU Saturday night at the Stuart C. Seigel Center.

Sophomore guard Bones Hyland paced the Rams with 15 points and six steals. Junior forward Vince Williams Jr. chipped in 11 points, knocking down 4-6 free throws and collecting eight boards

Freshman forward Mikeal Brown-Jones totaled 10 points on a perfect 3-for-3 shooting from the field and grabbed five rebounds.

VCU forced 17 ODU turnovers and held the Monarchs to 39 percent (21-of-54) shooting in the game. Old Dominion was 3-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc in the game.

The Rams separated from the Monarchs early in the contest with a 21-4 run that included four 3-pointers and gave VCU a commanding 28-10 lead with 5:36 left in the half.

VCU will close out its four-game homestand against Western Carolina 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at the Siegel Center. The game will air on MASN and ESPN+.

