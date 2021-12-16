Stifling D pushes VDU to 66-46 win over Florida Atlantic

VCU forced 25 turnovers on the night and shot 71 percent (15-of-21) in the second half as it pulled away from Florida Atlantic to a 66-46 win on Wednesday.

Senior guard KeShawn Curry led the Black and Gold (7-4) with 13 points. He connected on 5-of-7 attempts from the field. Freshman guard Jayden Nunn contributed nine points and added four steals on the night for the Rams, while classmate Jalen DeLoach, a 6-foot-9 forward, turned in a season-high nine points. He converted all four of his field goal attempts.

Alijah Martin scored 13 points and added five rebounds to lead FAU (6-5).

A Curry layup at 18:22 remaining in the second half kicked off a 16-4 VCU run that included a pair of DeLoach buckets and provided the Rams with a 42-29 advantage with 14:12 remaining.

VCU had stormed to a 12-2 lead in the early stages of the game, sparked by a Baldwin pull-up jumper and a Curry fast-break dunk off a steal by junior guard Marcus Tsohonis.

The Rams forced a season-high 25 turnovers on the night and converted 24 points off those chances.

VCU will host Penn State for a 3:30 p.m. tip on Saturday, Dec. 18. The game will air on NBC Sports Network.

