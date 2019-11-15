Steve Landes to be sworn in as Augusta County court clerk

Steve Landes will be sworn in as the 17th Clerk of Circuit Court for Augusta County on Monday, Nov. 18, at 4:30 p.m. in the Deed Room at the Augusta County Courthouse in Staunton.

Landes was elected to fill the remainder of the term of former Clerk of Circuit Court Carol M. Brydge who retired in March.

“It has been an honor to represent the citizens of Augusta County, Rockingham County, and Albemarle County as a Member of the Virginia House of Delegates for over 23 years representing the 25th District,” Landes said. “As I prepare to take the oath of office as the 17th Clerk of Circuit Court for the County of Augusta, I am grateful to Augusta County’s citizens for entrusting me to serve them in this important Constitutional Office. It is my pledge to serve honestly, fairly, and to work hard on their behalf each and every day.”

Landes will be resigning from the House of Delegates effective Nov. 18 so that he may be sworn in as Clerk of Circuit Court. Landes’ service in the House of Delegates began in 1996. Among his many legislative achievements, Landes sponsored legislation creating the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund; creating the Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry as part of the Governor’s Cabinet; and establishing the Center for Rural Virginia. An able steward of taxpayer resources, Landes focused on promoting economic development and working to provide the best possible education for all of Virginia’s students.

