Steve Landes outlines goals for clerk of court office

Republican Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court nominee Steve Landes today announced his goals for the Clerk of Court office.

“If elected on Nov. 5th by the citizens of Augusta County as the 17th Clerk of Circuit Court it is my intention to pursue nine goals and investigate and implement these objectives if possible,” Landes said.

These detailed plans have been thoroughly considered and reviewed with parties familiar with the responsibilities of the Clerk of Court. Once elected, the following goals would continue to be investigated and implemented if possible after consultation with the staff of the Clerk of Circuit Court’s office.

Innovating and Working for All

Serve as a working Clerk of Circuit Court to carry out the more than 800 duties of the office as set out in the Code of Virginia. I pledge to serve all the citizens of Augusta County, and to accomplish this goal I would commit to analyzing each position and responsibility of each Staff member in the Clerk’s Office by shadowing each Staff position and seek Staff thoughts on what works and what does not in the first sixth months in office.

Investigate additional technology to assist the Clerk of Circuit Court’s Staff in providing additional service to the citizens of Augusta County, to provide more efficient and cost-effective service, and assist the Staff in reducing their workload with an ever-increasing population. In addition, I would pledge to continuously evaluate new technology to save staff time and thus taxpayers’ funds.

Investigate the possibility of offering U.S. Passports in the office and review the workload and cost of providing this service to the citizens of Augusta County, which was discontinued in 2017.

Investigate the possibility of offering plastic card versions of the Concealed Weapons Permits issued and processed by the Augusta County Circuit Court and review the workload and cost of providing this as a service to the citizens of Augusta County.

Preserving and Promoting History

Continue to obtain grants through the Library of Virginia and elsewhere to preserve the Historic Records of Augusta County dating back to 1745. In addition, to make them more accessible to the citizens of Augusta County and others in the Augusta County Courthouse and investigate possible additional venues to securely display significant documents in partnership with both the Augusta County Historical Society’s Smith Center, and the Frontier Culture Museum of Virginia proposed Crossing Gallery exhibit space.

Work with local schools to provide educational opportunities to Augusta County students and teachers regarding the Clerk’s Office responsibilities, and Augusta County history.

Continue to obtain grants through the Library of Virginia and continue to digitize the Historic Records of Augusta County dating back to 1745 to make them available electronically to the citizens of Augusta County.

Seeking Input and Advice

Create an Augusta County Clerk of Circuit Court Advisory Committee. The individuals to serve would be citizens of Augusta County, and at least two each would be selected from the Augusta County Bar Association, Greater Augusta Association of Realtors, Augusta County Historical Society, and Augusta County Genealogical Society. The purpose of the Committee would be to provide advice to the Clerk of Circuit Court on various issues pertaining to the office.

Attend and speak to Augusta County civic clubs and organizations about the Augusta County Circuit Court Clerk Office’s services, and on the Historic Records of Augusta County. Seek advice and input from those club and organization members related to duties performed by the Clerk of Circuit Court.

