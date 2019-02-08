Steve Landes named House budget conferee

House Speaker Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) has named House Appropriations Committee Chairman S. Chris Jones (R-Suffolk), House Appropriations Committee Vice Chairman Steve Landes (R-Weyers Cave), Chris Peace (R-Hanover), Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach), Scott Garrett (R-Lynchburg), Luke Torian (D-Prince William), and Mark Sickles (D-Arlington) to the conference committee for the state budget bill, House Bill 1700.

The House conferees will negotiate with the Senate on the final budget conference reports.

“In addition to the investments we are making in our school teachers, I am proud of the investments we are making to ensure our children are safe while in school,” said Landes. “These budget amendments are all a direct result of the House Select Committee on School Safety which I was honored to be a member of. I commend the committee for the hard work and dedication they put in that resulted in the budget we passed today.”

“Our team is a dedicated group of conferees who will work together to reach a final balanced and responsible budget,” said Speaker Cox. “This team will be able to articulate the House of Delegates’ position clearly to our Senate colleagues as we begin to finalize the budget. I am grateful for all of their hard work on behalf of the House and the people of Virginia. I encourage our conferees to begin to work with their Senate colleagues as quickly as possible so we can reach a final agreement on the budget.”

