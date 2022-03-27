Stetson tops No. 15 Liberty, 7-1, to take ASUN weekend series

The Stetson Hatters defeated the No. 15 Liberty Flames, 7-1, Sunday at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium. With the victory, the Hatters take the ASUN series, two games to one.

Stetson pitcher Cole Stallings held Liberty scoreless over the first six innings, scattering three hits. With Stallings holding the Flames in check, the Hatters struck for three two-out runs in the third and added two more runs in the fourth to build a 5-0 advantage.

Liberty falls to 15-7 overall and 3-3 ASUN Conference action. Stetson improves to 14-9 overall and 2-4 in conference play.

