Stetson tops Liberty 5-1 Saturday to even weekend series

The Stetson Hatters defeated the Liberty Flames 5-1 in the middle game of a three-game ASUN series Saturday evening at Melching Field at Conrad Stadium.

The Hatters jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first and that was all that the home team needed, as three Stetson pitchers held the Flames to two hits in the contest.

Liberty drops to 27-14 overall and 13-7 in the ASUN Conference play. Stetson improves to 20-22 overall and 6-14 in conference play.

