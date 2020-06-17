Stephenson man dead in single-vehicle crash in Frederick County
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Moade is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County that occurred Tuesday at 6:03 p.m. on Route 7.
A 1994 Honda Civic was traveling west on Rte. 7 went it ran off the left side of the roadway, collided with a tree, overturned, and came to rest on the eastbound side of Rte. 7.
The driver of the Honda, Damien S. Westfall, 21, of Stephenson, Va., died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Westfall was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
