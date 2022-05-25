Stephen Strasburg remembers his 2009 NCAA regional loss to the ‘Hoos

Back in 2009, Stephen Strasburg, the soon-to-be first pick in the Major League draft, struck out 15 Virginia Cavalier hitters in an NCAA regional contest – and lost 5-1.

The loss ended his three-year college career. Virginia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first thanks to a 410-foot homer off the bat of the Cavaliers Phil Gosselin, who turned around a Strasburg 100 mph fastball.

Strasburg, who came to Fredericksburg Tuesday night for a rehab start, addressed a small media group after his night was done and was extremely generous with his time, answering questions and discussing his rehabilitation process for nearly 20 minutes.

I repaid his hospitality by showing him my V Sabre emblem on my rain jacket that I had purposely hidden during our interview.

“Stephen, does this bring back any memories?” I asked, as I displayed the emblem.

“For sure,” smiled Strasburg. “I remember that game well. I was excited, and it was tough playing them. We didn’t have a good report (scouting), and they hit the ball well,” added Strasburg.

Not to be outdone Strasburg countered by saying “I gave up three homers all that season, and all three players made the majors. I guess that’s a pretty good legacy I have going.”

Story by Scott German

