Stephen Pincus receives 2020-21 Ulrich Award at Bridgewater College
Bridgewater College junior Stephen C. Pincus Jr. was awarded the Dale V. Ulrich Physics Scholarship, which honors a former professor of physics and dean and provost of the college.
The $1,350 scholarship, based on academic merit, is given annually to an outstanding junior in the physics department.
Pincus, a physics major with a minor in mathematics, is the son of Steve and Amy Pincus of Yorktown, Va.
Ulrich, who came to Bridgewater in 1958, served for 38 years on the Bridgewater faculty—15 years as dean of the college, nine years as provost and 14 years as professor of physics. He retired in 1999 and lives in Bridgewater, Va.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,800 undergraduate students.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.