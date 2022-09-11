Steelers beat Bengals, 23-20, with blocked PAT, field goal in OT
In what may end up being the NFL’s game of the year, the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 23-20 in overtime.
A crazy, unbelievable game first looked destined to end as a Steelers victory in regulation before it looked like the Bengals had snagged the victory in the last second of the game.
In overtime, a tie looked like the final outcome before the Steelers won it as time expired.
Why the Steelers won
They just never gave up. They blew their 17-3 lead and then allowed a touchdown as regulation expired when Joe Burrow found Ja’Marr Chase on the right side of the end zone. But the ensuing extra point, which was to win the game, ended up being blocked by the Steelers to force overtime. There, Chris Boswell redeemed himself, kicking a 53-yard game-winner after doinking a prior attempt off the post.
Why the Bengals lost
Burrow was not sharp enough. He threw a career-high four interceptions in this one and was just 33 for 53. He came alive later on in the game, but the poor start put the Bengals in a big hole that they would eventually climb out of. Had they not started so poorly, the win would have been there for the taking.
Game-changing moment
It was the blocked extra point. All the Bengals had to do to win the game was convert the PAT, yet that offensive line that struggled all game long forgot to properly protect again.
Player of the game
This is easy, because it’s Minkah Fitzpatrick. Not only did he block the extra point, but he had 14 tackles, a pass defended and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
Key statistic
Sacks allowed. The Steelers allowed just one, while the Bengals were sacked seven times. It was a nightmare for Joe Burrow.
What’s next
The Steelers (1-0) host the New England Patriots next Sunday.