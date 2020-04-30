Staunton’s Happy Birthday America July 4 celebration canceled
The non-profit that organizes the annual Happy Birthday America celebration around the July 4 holiday announced today that this year’s event has been canceled.
The announcement included mention of possibilities for a celebration that would respect public safety guidelines.
The event had been scheduled for July 3-4 at Gypsy Hill Park.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.