Staunton’s Downtown Visitor Center reopens to the public
The Downtown Visitor Center in Staunton reopened to the public today, Monday, Oct. 5.
The current hours are as follows:
- Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday noon-5 p.m.
Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required in the Visitor Center.
To contact the Visitor Center, call 540-332-3971.
The Tourism Department administrative offices in City Hall will continue regular weekday operations Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Call 540-332-3865 with any questions or to request a visitor’s guide. Or visit www.VisitStaunton.com