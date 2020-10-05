Staunton’s Downtown Visitor Center reopens to the public

The Downtown Visitor Center in Staunton reopened to the public today, Monday, Oct. 5.

The current hours are as follows:

Monday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday noon-5 p.m.

Face coverings and 6-foot distancing are required in the Visitor Center.

To contact the Visitor Center, call 540-332-3971.

The Tourism Department administrative offices in City Hall will continue regular weekday operations Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call 540-332-3865 with any questions or to request a visitor’s guide. Or visit www.VisitStaunton.com

