VDEM: Staunton's Aug. 8 flood event doesn't qualify as federally declared disaster

The City of Staunton has received notification from the Virginia Department of Emergency Management that the Aug. 8 flood event that caused $3.1 million in damages does not meet criteria to qualify as a federally declared disaster.

The notification is in response to the city’s damage assessment noting damage to 164 public, residential and commercial properties submitted to VDEM on Aug. 13.

This determination from VDEM means there will be no assistance available to private property owners from the state or federal governments.

Private property owners in need of continued assistance are encouraged to contact Rebecca Joyce, Community Program Manager of the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission, who can make referrals to possible sources of assistance, at rebecca@cspdc.org or 540.885.5174 x112.

The city may be eligible for reimbursement from the state for certain damage-related expenses incurred directly by the city, to the extent those expenses exceed $94,984, a threshold established by VDEM.

Damage to city property was reported to VDEM in the city’s damage assessment at $889,615, with major impacts to Gypsy Hill and Montgomery Hall parks, the Johnson Street parking garage, and various sidewalks and a retaining wall in the flood-affected areas.

Some of the damages incurred by the city will be covered by the city’s insurance (for example, costs to repair the Johnson Street parking garage.)

City finance officials will work with VDEM to seek reimbursement of those damages not covered by the city’s insurance. The city is also moving forward with plans to procure a citywide flood/hydrologic and hydraulic study to lay the foundation for future flood management planning efforts.

