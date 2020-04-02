Staunton YMCA launches new Facebook page to promote activity

Published Thursday, Apr. 2, 2020, 2:54 pm

The Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA has created a new Facebook page to help community members stay up, active and accountable.

With exercise playing such a huge role in a person’s mental and emotional health, the YMCA wanted a way to create accountability and help people with ideas of creating new health habits.

The page features exercise tips and asks members to report how they’ve exercised that day as a form of accountability.

Community members who don’t have Facebook can call the YMCA’s marketing and communications person, Chris Lassiter, at 540-569-0270, and give a report of their daily exercise.

