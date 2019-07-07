Staunton YMCA hosting Rockin’ at Walnut Knoll

Rockin’ at Walnut Knoll,a charity concert series hosted each year by Joe McCue and Phil Dixon, returns on Aug. 3.

This year’s event – being marketed as Y Fest – will benefit the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA, and will feature Grebo the Magician as well as musical acts 23 Skiddoo, The Whole Other and The Findells for entertainment.

With its amazing natural acoustics – and the added touch of professional lighting – Dixon’s barn turns into quite the concert venue.

“We usually have one band in the evening, wrapped around a great charity event,” Dixon said. “But Joe and I thought it would be nice to have a day-long festival, so we have added three bands and special summertime fun and games during the day.”

In addition to Grebo, Dixon and McCue have designed a water balloon hay bail gauntlet.

“It’s summer time. It’s going to be hot,” McCue said. “We will probably have over a thousand water balloons, and a few tricks up our sleeve.”

Grebo’s magic show begins at 4:00 p.m., and the concert series is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m. The music starts with 23 Skiddoo, followed by Nathan Moore’s The Whole Other. The Findells, a local favorite, will provide the nightcap.

“The Findells are always great, and they have a big following,” Dixon said. “Everyone dances and has a fantastic time with their original brand of rock & roll.”

Tickets will be pre-sold at the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA soon, and tickets will also be available at the venue.

Dixon thinks the mix of summertime fun, magic and music is the perfect way to entertain the entire family.

“We’ve had wonderful shows out here before,” Dixon said. “Many of our followers come and camp out, but this one is going like a mini-Woodstock right here in Augusta County.”

Details

What: ‘Rocking at Walnut Knoll Y Fest

When: 3 p.m. until, Saturday August 3rd

Where: Walnut Knoll

Cost: $10 for anyone 16 and over. Free to everyone under 16

