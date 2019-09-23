Staunton YMCA highlights National Falls Awareness Day

Monday, the first official day of fall, is also National Falls Awareness Day. In observance of that day, Tai Chi and Matter of Balance instructors Linda Revis and Wendy Gibson will have an interactive booth set up in the Staunton-Augusta Family YMCA with fall prevention literature, fall prevention testing and much more. The booths will be in the lobby from 8:00 am – 9:00 am and again from 11:00 am – 12:30 pm.

“We’ll offer demonstrations, disseminate information, and educate people about how falls are so detrimental and so common in our elderly population, along with the good things we can do to prevent these falls” Revis said. “There will be literature on the causes of falls, how you prevent falls, hands-on experience as well as some simple balance testing.”

Revis thinks everyone – especially the elderly population – could benefit from stopping by the interactive booth.

“I think everyone should come,” Revis said. “Even if you don’t think you have a fall issue, if you live long enough, you’ll get to a point where your muscles will start to get weaker and changes in your balance will occur.”