Staunton woman in custody on larceny, fraud charges

Published Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, 4:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Staunton Police Department has identified an individual involved in several larcenies and frauds that occurred in the city between Jan. 16 and Jan. 27.

Doris J. Sawyer, 36, of Staunton, was arrested without incident on Monday and charged with two counts of obtaining merchandise by false pretenses, four counts of petit larceny and two counts of uttering.

Sawyer is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

The investigation into the incidents continues.

Anyone with information about these investigations is encouraged to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

Related

Comments