Staunton woman dead in Route 262 accident

A Staunton woman died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Route 262 in Augusta County on Monday morning.

A car driven by Penny A. Lowry, 49, was hit head-on at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday by a 2011 Nissan Maxima being driven by a 32-year-old male from Churchville, who was flown from the scene to UVA Hospital with serious injuries.

The male’s name has not been released. Charges are pending.

Lowry was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

