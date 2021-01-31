Staunton woman dead in Friday crash on Interstate 64 in Augusta County

Published Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, 2:03 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper R.W. Stauss is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Friday at 1:15 a.m. on Interstate 64 at the 91 mile marker.

A 2002 Ford Taurus was traveling east on I-64 when it ran off the left side of the interstate into the median and struck the embankment and overturned.

The driver, Darlene C. Lane, 59, of Staunton, died at the scene. She was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

