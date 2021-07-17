Staunton welcomes new sales and marketing manager

The City of Staunton will be welcoming Jessica Williams to its tourism department as the sales and marketing manager effective July 19.

Williams comes to the City of Staunton from the City of Harrisonburg, where she was the marketing and social media specialist for its tourism department for more than seven years. While in Harrisonburg, she developed marketing and social media plans, worked with regional partners to promote the Shenandoah Valley, and designed advertisements for print and digital marketing.

Prior to working in Harrisonburg, Williams worked in marketing in the private sector.

“We are delighted to welcome someone with the skills and expertise of Ms. Williams,” Tourism Director Sheryl Wagner said. “Her experience allows her to move seamlessly into her role here in Staunton, and we are all looking forward to working alongside her to continue the success of the tourism department.”

Williams, a native of the Shenandoah Valley, is a graduate of George Mason University with a bachelor of arts degree in government and international politics.