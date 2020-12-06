Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta area only MSA in Virginia with job growth in pandemic
The Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta region is the only one of the 10 metropolitan statistical areas in Virginia to experience job growth since March, from a review of data from the Virginia Employment Commission.
It’s modest growth – 2.9 percent, a net job increase of 1,500 over the past eight months.
Statewide, total nonfarm employment is down 4.1 percent, and every individual MSA in the state is down at least 3.1 percent, according to the VEC data.
Jobs in Virginia
Total Nonfarm Employment in Virginia
Source: Virginia Employment Commission
|Area
|October 2020
|March 2020
|Change
|Virginia
|3,898,800
|4,067,400
|-168,600 (-4.1%)
|Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford MSA
|73,600
|77,400
|-3,800 (-4.9%)
|Charlottesville MSA
|117,000
|122,900
|-5,900 (-4.8%)
|Harrisonburg MSA
|65,600
|68,400
|-2,800 (-4.1%)
|Lynchburg MSA
|99,000
|105,400
|-6,400 (-6.1%)
|Northern Virginia MSA
|1,462,600
|1,522,000
|-59,400 (-3.9%)
|Richmond MSA
|656,000
|689,500
|-33,500 (-4.9%)
|Roanoke MSA
|155,000
|162,200
|-7,200 (-4.4%)
|Staunton-Waynesboro MSA
|52,900
|51,400
|+1,500 (+2.9%)
|Va. Beach-Norfolk-Newport News MSA
|772,500
|797,100
|-24,600 (-3.1%)
|Winchester MSA
|61,400
|66,000
|-4,600 (-7.0%)