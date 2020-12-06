Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta area only MSA in Virginia with job growth in pandemic

Published Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, 1:09 pm

The Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta region is the only one of the 10 metropolitan statistical areas in Virginia to experience job growth since March, from a review of data from the Virginia Employment Commission.

It’s modest growth – 2.9 percent, a net job increase of 1,500 over the past eight months.

Statewide, total nonfarm employment is down 4.1 percent, and every individual MSA in the state is down at least 3.1 percent, according to the VEC data.

Jobs in Virginia

Total Nonfarm Employment in Virginia

Source: Virginia Employment Commission

Area October 2020 March 2020 Change Virginia 3,898,800 4,067,400 -168,600 (-4.1%) Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford MSA 73,600 77,400 -3,800 (-4.9%) Charlottesville MSA 117,000 122,900 -5,900 (-4.8%) Harrisonburg MSA 65,600 68,400 -2,800 (-4.1%) Lynchburg MSA 99,000 105,400 -6,400 (-6.1%) Northern Virginia MSA 1,462,600 1,522,000 -59,400 (-3.9%) Richmond MSA 656,000 689,500 -33,500 (-4.9%) Roanoke MSA 155,000 162,200 -7,200 (-4.4%) Staunton-Waynesboro MSA 52,900 51,400 +1,500 (+2.9%) Va. Beach-Norfolk-Newport News MSA 772,500 797,100 -24,600 (-3.1%) Winchester MSA 61,400 66,000 -4,600 (-7.0%)

