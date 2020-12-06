 

Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta area only MSA in Virginia with job growth in pandemic

Published Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, 1:09 pm

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

virginia economy

(© vepar5 – stock.adobe.com)

The Staunton-Waynesboro-Augusta region is the only one of the 10 metropolitan statistical areas in Virginia to experience job growth since March, from a review of data from the Virginia Employment Commission.

It’s modest growth – 2.9 percent, a net job increase of 1,500 over the past eight months.

Statewide, total nonfarm employment is down 4.1 percent, and every individual MSA in the state is down at least 3.1 percent, according to the VEC data.

Jobs in Virginia

Total Nonfarm Employment in Virginia
Source: Virginia Employment Commission

AreaOctober 2020March 2020Change
Virginia3,898,8004,067,400-168,600 (-4.1%)
Blacksburg-Christiansburg-Radford MSA73,60077,400-3,800 (-4.9%)
Charlottesville MSA117,000122,900-5,900 (-4.8%)
Harrisonburg MSA65,60068,400-2,800 (-4.1%)
Lynchburg MSA99,000105,400-6,400 (-6.1%)
Northern Virginia MSA1,462,6001,522,000-59,400 (-3.9%)
Richmond MSA656,000689,500-33,500 (-4.9%)
Roanoke MSA155,000162,200-7,200 (-4.4%)
Staunton-Waynesboro MSA52,90051,400+1,500 (+2.9%)
Va. Beach-Norfolk-Newport News MSA772,500797,100-24,600 (-3.1%)
Winchester MSA61,40066,000-4,600 (-7.0%)

 


augusta free press news
augusta free press news
augusta free press news
 

Comments