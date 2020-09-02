Staunton Ward 2 polling location will remain at Gypsy Hill Park Gym for Nov. 3 election

Published Tuesday, Sep. 1, 2020, 8:54 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Prior to the May 2020 election, the City of Staunton Registrar’s Office was notified that the existing Ward 2 polling location at Christ United Methodist Church would not be able to be used for the May and June elections.

The city approved an emergency polling location change and the electoral board voted on a resolution that combined the Ward 2 polling location with the Ward 3 polling location at Gypsy Hill Park Gym. In the May and June election, voters who normally voted at the Ward 2 location voted at the Ward 3 location.

The electoral board recently voted to extend the resolution combining the Ward 2 and Ward 3 polling locations at Gypsy Hill Park Gym through the Nov. 3 election.

As required by law, the Registrar’s Office is conducting the following outreach to make sure that voters are aware of their accurate polling location:

The voters in Ward 2 (Christ United Methodist Church) will be notified individually by letter that their location is temporarily changed from Christ United Methodist Church to the Gypsy Hill Park Gym at 229 116th Regimental Road

Public legal notice in the paper

Notification to the party chairs and the officers of election

Signs posted at Christ United Methodist Church on election day directing voters to the Gypsy Hill Park Gym

Anyone with questions should contact 540.332.3840. Full details on elections and voting information can be found at www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/registrar.

Please note these important dates:

Sept. 18 – Early Voting starts

– Early Voting starts Oct. 13 – Deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration In-person 5pm Online 11:59pm

– Deadline to register to vote or update an existing registration Oct. 23 – Last day to submit an application to vote by mail either online, fax or mail by 5pm

– Last day to submit an application to vote by mail either online, fax or mail by 5pm Oct. 31 (Saturday) – Last day to vote early in-person by 5pm

– Last day to vote early in-person by 5pm Nov. 3 – Election Day

Related

Comments