Staunton updates response to coronavirus efforts

Published Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020, 9:14 pm

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the City of Staunton continues to enhance its response with the following actions:

Events (Updated). To reflect updated guidance from the federal and state governments, no events or activities with 10 or more participants are permitted on city property or in city facilities through April 15. The city will reassess conditions in mid-April to determine whether an extension of this restriction is warranted.

Public Meetings. The following public meetings have been cancelled:

Planning Commission – Thursday, March 19

Historic Preservation Commission – Tuesday, March 24

Public Bathrooms at City Parks. Public bathrooms in both Montgomery Hall and Gypsy Hill parks will be closed effective Wednesday, March 18, at 7:30 a.m. While the parks remain open, their use has increased significantly. As a result, it has become difficult to maintain an appropriate standard of cleanliness in the restrooms that will keep both the public and our employees safe.

Staff Assistance with Restaurant Takeout. In coordination with the Staunton Downtown Development Association, the public works and police departments will work together to expand loading zones downtown to accommodate what is expected to be an increase in takeout business at restaurants.

Visitor Center. Consistent with recent closings of state welcome centers and other visitor centers in the region, the Staunton Visitor Center, located at 35 S. New St., will be closed from Wednesday, March 18, through Wednesday, April 15. For more information, please contact Staunton Tourism at 540.332.3865 or tourism@visitstaunton.com, or visit the website at www.VisitStaunton.com.

City Offices and Staffing Adjustments. City offices are presently open for business. However, city hall may look a little different to visitors. Effective Thursday, March 19, many city employees will be authorized to telecommute. This measure is taken in accordance with federal guidelines released yesterday encouraging individuals to work from home whenever possible. If you do need to visit city hall, you may see signs on doors advising you of a telephone number and an email address where you can reach a representative of the department.

We strongly encourage those who need to do business with the city, to use www.ci.staunton.va.us for online services or to transact city business by telephone or email. A city directory is accessible at https://www.ci.staunton.va.us/ government/contact-us.

