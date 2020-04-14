Staunton: Updates on city response to COVID-19

Staunton Public Library Update



For those who need access to the library’s main online resources but don’t have a Valley Libraries Connection (VLC) card, Staunton Public Library is allowing those people to sign up for a temporary card online. Visit www.valleylibraries.org to create an account and submit the online form. Then call the Staunton Public Library at 540.332.3902 to confirm submitted details over the phone and be assigned a library card number as a temporary user.

Information for Social Security Recipients



The Treasury Department launched a new web tool allowing quick registration for Economic Impact Payments for eligible individuals who do not normally file a tax return. People who receive Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability insurance benefits and who did not file a tax return for 2018 or 2019 and who have qualifying children under age 17 should now go to the IRS’s webpage at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/ economic-impact-payments to enter their information instead of waiting for their automatic $1,200 Economic Impact Payment.

For Social Security retirement, survivors, or disability beneficiaries who do not have qualifying children under age 17, you do not need to take any action with the IRS. You will automatically receive your $1,200 economic impact payment directly from the IRS as long as you received an SSA-1099 for 2019.

The eligibility requirements and other information about the Economic Impact Payments can be found at www.irs.gov/coronavirus/ economic-impact-payment- information-center.

