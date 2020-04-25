Staunton updates guidance to citizens with local election date change

City of Staunton poll stations will be open on Tuesday, May 19. Applications for absentee ballots must be received by May 12 at 5 p.m. and can be submitted online, by U.S. mail or by emailing the Registrar. In-person absentee voting, taking place in the Johnson Street parking garage, will be available until May 16. For instructions and additional information on how to vote by mail, visit the Registrar’s website.

In addition to the date change, the polling location for Ward 2 has moved from Christ United Methodist Church to Gypsy Hill Park Gymnasium located at 116th Regimental Road. To find your Voting Ward click here.

To ensure the safety of citizens, election officials and volunteers on Election Day, several measures have been implemented. The Electoral Board is following social distancing protocols for Election Day, to include control of the flow of voters through polling stations to maintain a proper distance of six feet. Polling locations will have sneeze guards on polling tables, and hand sanitizer, hand soap and Lysol wipes will be on-hand. The Registrar is also equipping volunteers with face masks and gloves and election offices with shields. Voters are encouraged to wear masks and will be asked to observe social distancing.

For questions regarding the upcoming elections and voting procedures contact the Registrar’s Office at 540.332.3840.

