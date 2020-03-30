Staunton updates guidance on COVID-19 response

The City of Staunton continues to focus on public health, safety and well-being in working with key partners to manage our community’s response.

City officials are closely monitoring rapidly evolving circumstances and adapting procedures to continue providing city services even in the face of these additional restrictions.

Business Assistance and Financial Relief Resources



The Office of Economic Development has launched a resource page for area businesses seeking assistance and financial relief as a direct result of COVID-19. The webpage directs businesses to national, state, and local resources as well as grant programs. The page will be updated periodically as new resources become available.

News from Staunton City Schools

Shelburne Middle School band directors Charlie Nesmith and Jon Wilson completed their first distance learning project over the weekend. You can see the positive message played by the band on Facebook.

