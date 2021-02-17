Staunton trash pickup cancelled for Thursday

The City of Staunton is announcing that there will not be trash pickup on Thursday to allow refuse crews and equipment to respond to the winter weather expected tonight and tomorrow.

Weather permitting, Thursday pickups, both refuse and recycling, will be made on Friday.

The city regrets the inconvenience that has been caused by the disrupted trash pickup schedule over the past week and appreciates the public’s continued patience and support as resources are focused on managing winter weather impacts and providing critical public services.

Updates to the trash pickup schedule will be announced as soon as they are available, as will any additional impacts to city services that may be caused by the impending storm.

