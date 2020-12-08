Staunton: Traffic will be impacted by work on Central Avenue project

The next step of the Central Avenue Streetscape Improvements project will reduce traffic on the portion of North Central Avenue between Pump Street and West Frederick Street to one lane beginning on Wednesday.

One-way traffic will be limited to southbound only.

The traffic configuration will remain throughout the project, with construction traffic signs placed accordingly throughout.

Access to all properties will be maintained at all times.

The 20-month, $1.9 million streetscape project will renovate and invigorate a three-block section of North Central Avenue between Pump Street and West Frederick Street.

The project will extend the historic character of Downtown Staunton, adding the final segment of an unbroken trail of brick sidewalks from Gypsy Hill Place all the way to the Wharf.

The city will also install historic-style streetlights, relocate utilities underground, and repave the roadway.

The majority of funding for this project – more than 85% – is being provided by federal and state transportation funds.

“When completed, this project will improve the overall aesthetics and, most importantly, improve pedestrian safety along this critical business corridor,” said Jeff Johnston, Staunton’s Director of Public Works. “There will be some short-term challenges, including traffic delays and detours, during construction. But all those who live, work and drive on Central Avenue will enjoy the benefits for years to come.”

The project has been in development for over eight years as federal and state funding has been secured, the utilities relocation coordinated, and the final design developed and approved.

Staunton City Engineer Lyle Hartt believes this process highlights the fundamental value of the improvements.

“Nearly a decade of vision, planning, and work has been invested throughout this process already by city and Virginia Department of Transportation staff. Although these may be different times than when the project was first envisioned, the improvements are still every bit as impactful as when they were originally proposed. We are looking forward to seeing them come to fruition.”

Project status, schedule updates and other information will be available on the City of Staunton website at www.staunton.va.us/centralavenue.

Specific questions can be addressed to the City Engineer’s office at 540.332.3858.

