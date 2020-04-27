Staunton traffic alert: Richmond Avenue closure set for Tuesday

The eastbound lanes of Richmond Avenue to Statler Boulevard in Staunton will closed on Tuesday beginning at 7 a.m. to accommodate a resurfacing project.

Detours will be established to direct traffic around the closure. One of the two westbound lanes will also be closed, but the second lane will be open throughout the day.

The project is anticipated to last from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28.

Motorists should expect delays, allow extra travel time and be mindful of city workers.

Questions? Call Public Works at 540.332.3892

