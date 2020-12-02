Staunton to install bollards on Beverley Street to improve street closures

Published Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, 6:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Staunton will close Beverley Street on Friday at noon to begin installation of removable bollards along Beverley Street at several intersections from Lewis Street to Market Street.

This will allow for improved safety and efficiency in closing the street for events such as the extended Shop and Dine Out in Downtown, and to create a pedestrian-friendly environment for future events.

The city has been closing Beverley Street each weekend since June and will continue the closures through Jan. 3, based on the event’s enormous popularity with both the public and businesses.

The city considers the installation of the bollards to be a very worthwhile infrastructure improvement for downtown.

City officials note that tax bills are due on Dec. 5, with payments being accepted through Monday, Dec. 7. Parking in front of City Hall will be affected Friday beginning at noon due to the installation.

Free parking will be offered in the Johnson Street Garage all day Friday and Monday to ensure adequate access for anyone who will be paying their bills in person on those days.

Also, tax payers are encouraged to pay online or via the drop box on Central Avenue.

Those paying by regular mail must be postmarked by Dec. 7.

For more information on these options, call 540.332.3833.

“We are very pleased to be able to improve the safety and aesthetics of events in downtown Staunton while reducing costs to the city taxpayers with this infrastructure investment,” Public Works Director Jeff Johnston said.

The temporary jersey barriers will be replaced with removable steel bollards. Crews will install sleeves (with caps) in the road, and when the city needs to close the street, public works staff lift the lid, drop in the bollard in the hole, then lock the bollard to the lid.

The bollards are painted the same dark green color as the light poles, and will fit seamlessly into the streetscape environment.

Installation is scheduled to begin on Friday at noon and will be accomplished during the normal Shop and Dine Out in Downtown hours and will be completed no later than Dec. 21.

The project will cost approximately $57,000, which includes a trailer-mounted rack system for storing and distributing the bollards, and is being paid with CARES Act funds.

Related

Comments