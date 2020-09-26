Staunton to discuss future of West End at community meeting on Oct. 1

A community meeting has been set for Thursday, Oct. 1, to begin developing a strategy for revitalization of Staunton’s West End.

This will be a collaborative effort between the West End community and the City of Staunton to identify a shared vision for the neighborhood’s future and then develop a plan to achieve it.

The momentum and the need for a neighborhood plan in West End is built on a number factors— recent designation of the area as an Opportunity Zone, recent completion of a FEMA Flood Study, existing aging housing and infrastructure, and the city’s potential to apply for an EPA brownfields grant in late 2020, which all amount to an enormous opportunity to plan for West End’s future.

The planning effort is being undertaken by the city to identify assets, needs, opportunities and obstacles, all with an intent to develop recommendations to improve livability in one of Staunton’s key neighborhoods. The end result of the planning process will be a strategic revitalization plan, which will be developed over the coming months with direct community input.

The final plan will include a roadmap and actionable steps toward improvements to enhance economic development opportunities and quality of life in West End.

All are welcome to learn more about the plan and specific opportunities to participate in this important initiative. City staff and consultants will be available for questions and open discussion.

You are asked to make contact with the city by Tuesday, Sept. 29, if you plan to attend.

To confirm attendance and for questions or more information, contact Billy Vaughn, the director of community and economic development for the City of Staunton, at vaughnwl@ci.staunton.va.us.

