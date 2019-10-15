Staunton teen headed to NYC for recording of her original song

Sophia Schwaner, a sophomore at Stuart Hall School and one of six winners of the 2019 Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge, is heading to New York City to work with professional theater musicians and vocalists on a recording of her original song “At Sea.”

The song will be part of a 2019 Songwriting Challenge cast album produced and distributed by Concord Theatricals. The Musical Theater Songwriting Challenge is a program of the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Theatre Wing.

On Monday, Oct. 21, Schwaner, along with her Songwriting Challenge mentor Max Vernon and music director Benjamin Rauhala, will rehearse “At Sea” with an ensemble selected by Schwaner and Rauhala to give her song the best performance possible.

The ensemble consists of one lead and four backup vocalists, violin, viola, cello, bass and percussion.

