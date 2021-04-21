Staunton teacher nominated for National History Day Teacher of the Year honor

Staunton High School teacher Jennifer Goss has been nominated for the Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year award in the senior division of the National History Day National Contest.

The award is sponsored by Patricia Behring in recognition of the pivotal role teachers play in the lives of students.

Each of the 58 National History Day affiliates may nominate one high school teacher for this award, and Mrs. Goss is the senior division nominee from Virginia. Every nominee for the $10,000 award is a teacher who demonstrates a commitment to engaging students in historical learning through innovative use of primary sources, implementation of active learning strategies to foster historical thinking skills, and participation in the National History Day Contest.

All nominees will receive $500 as a result of their nominations.

“The nominees for the Behring Award have shown a dedication to teaching that goes beyond the classroom,” said Dr. Cathy Gorn, National History Day Executive Director. “These educators are leading examples for their peers and invaluable resources for their students. I congratulate Mrs. Goss on her well-deserved nomination.”

The national winner will be selected by a committee of experienced teachers and historians, and announced on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at the National History Day National Contest Awards Ceremony to be held virtually due to COVID-19.

Nominees’ work must clearly illustrate the development and use of creative teaching methods that engage students in history, and help them make exciting discoveries about the past.

