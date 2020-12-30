Staunton: Shop and Dine Out in Downtown to end this weekend

Published Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, 9:36 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association remind residents and visitors that this weekend is the final weekend of the Shop and Dine Out in Downtown initiative.

Beverley Street will close as of 4 p.m. today, Wednesday, and remain closed until 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4.

Patrons are encouraged to check the websites and social media of their favorite downtown establishments for details on their hours this holiday weekend.

Related

Comments