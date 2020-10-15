Staunton Shop and Dine Out in Downtown extended through Jan. 3

The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association have announced the continuation of the Dine Out in Downtown initiative through Sunday, Jan. 3.

The extension comes with an expanded emphasis on encouraging shopping during the upcoming holiday season, inspiring organizers to rename the event Shop and Dine Out in Downtown.

Dine Out in Downtown has been very well-received and has fostered very critical business activity for downtown establishments during this very challenging time, and retailers in the downtown business district are eager to welcome residents and visitors for holiday shopping.

Beverley Street will continue to be closed on weekends during the extended period, and restaurants and retailers in all areas of the city look forward to continuing to welcome guests in the colder weather season as people pair the outdoor dining experience with seasonal shopping.

Beginning this weekend and continuing through the final weekend in early January, Beverley Street will remain closed until Monday mornings at 8 a.m. to allow public works crews to complete the breakdown more efficiently and cost effectively.

Event organizers note that downtown restaurants and retailers are working very hard to adapt their establishments — both outdoor and indoor — to an environment that respects public health guidelines and provides a safe and enjoyable experience as the weather gets cooler.

The community’s small businesses will benefit from the continued enthusiastic support of residents and visitors during the fall and winter months.

Interested patrons are encouraged to check websites and social media of their favorite downtown establishments to find out more about their participation in Shop and Dine Out in Downtown.

