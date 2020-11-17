Staunton: Shop and Dine Out in Downtown expanded during Thanksgiving weekend

The City of Staunton and the Staunton Downtown Development Association are announcing that Shop and Dine Out in Downtown will run beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 5 p.m. and run through Sunday, Nov. 29 to provide additional opportunities to welcome residents and visitors for holiday shopping and outdoor eating during Thanksgiving weekend.

Shop and Dine Out will continue after Thanksgiving for the normal schedule of Friday – Sunday until January 3 unless otherwise noted.

Beverley Street will now be closed beginning on Fridays at 4 p.m. in response to earlier darkness due to daylight savings time and will continue to remain closed until Monday mornings at 8:30 a.m. through the extended period to allow public works crews to complete the breakdown more efficiently.

Interested patrons are encouraged to check websites and social media of their favorite downtown establishments to find out more about their participation in Shop and Dine Out in Downtown.

Patrons are also encouraged to make themselves familiar with the governor’s most recent executive actions to mitigate the spread of the virus in Virginia which took effect at midnight on Sunday, Nov. 15.

Complete information can be found on the City of Staunton website at www.ci.staunton.va.us/departments/city-manager/covid-19-info.

