Staunton sets third West End revitalization meeting for April 27

A Staunton community meeting to discuss the survey results and next steps for West End revitalization is set for Tuesday, April 27, at 6 p.m. at the Gypsy Hill Park gym.

To access the meeting online, use this link: www.youtube.com/watch?v=tqHLTDcsulg

The survey was a collaborative effort between the West End community and the City of Staunton to identify a shared vision for the neighborhood’s future and develop a plan to achieve it. The momentum and the need for a neighborhood plan in West End is built on a number of factors — designation of the area as an Opportunity Zone, completion of a FEMA Flood Study, existing aging housing and infrastructure, and the city’s potential to receive an EPA brow

nfields grant in 2021, which all amount to an enormous opportunity to plan for West End’s future. This planning effort is being undertaken by the city to identify assets, needs, opportunities and obstacles, all with an intent to develop recommendations to improve livability in one of Staunton’s key neighborhoods.

The result of this planning process will be a strategic revitalization plan, which will be developed over the coming months with direct community input. The final plan will include a roadmap and actionable steps toward improvements to enhance economic development opportunities and quality of life in West End.

All are welcome to learn more about the plan and specific opportunities to participate in this important initiative. City staff and consultants will be available for questions and open discussion.

The meeting will be recorded and posted on the city’s website for those not able to attend in person or online.

To confirm your attendance and for questions or more information, contact:

Billy Vaughn, Director

City of Staunton Community and Economic Development

Office: 540.332.3869

Email: vaughnwl@ci.staunton.va.us

