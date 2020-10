Staunton seeks public input on Greenways Plan

The Staunton Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is inviting the community to share their input on the Greenways Plan.

Weigh in on the plan via a survey posted here.

The plan envisions enabling citizens to walk or cycle among destinations in all major directions. Routes would serve for both recreation and transportation, using a combination of existing infrastructure and multi-use paths.

The Greenways Plan is also available for download.

