Staunton seeks input through West End Revitalization Strategy Planning Community Survey

Published Saturday, Mar. 20, 2021, 10:24 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Staunton is seeking public input for the development of a community-driven revitalization strategy for the West End Community.

In advance of the next West End Community Meeting, which is tentatively planned for Tuesday, April 20, review and provide responses to the following community survey.

Provide your responses by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 2.

For your convenience, this survey is available for download or electronically via Survey Monkey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2MCWKFT .

Feel free to share this survey with others in your neighborhood, household, workplace or broader community.

Responses to this survey will remain confidential and can be mailed, dropped off, or emailed as follows:

Billy Vaughn, Director of Community and Economic Development

Email: vaughnwl@ci.staunton.va.us

Amanda DiMeo, Economic Development Manager

Email: dimeoah@ci.staunton.va.us

Staunton City Hall

116 West Beverley Street

Staunton, VA 24401

Phone: 540.332.3869

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments