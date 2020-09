Staunton School Board to consider plan to return to in-person instruction

The Staunton School Board will meet on Monday to consider a plan to return to in-person instruction.

The news comes from a notice sent to the local media Friday.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the Rita S. Wilson Council Chambers in City Hall.

The school board voted on Aug. 10 to go with an all-virtual learning format for the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year.

