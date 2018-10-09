Staunton School Board releases survey after vote to change high school name

The Staunton School Board voted 4-2 to change the name of Robert E. Lee High School at its Oct. 8, 2018 regular meeting. The Board expects to vote on a different name at an upcoming School Board meeting this year.

The Board is now releasing information regarding the change and opening a public survey to receive input from students, staff, faculty and the public regarding a different name for the high school.

View the motion to change the name.

Read the fact sheet regarding the process for renaming the school.

Online Survey

An online survey is now available for the public to submit name suggestions to the School Board. The survey will remain open until Oct. 31, 2018.

The public may submit suggestions through the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/MPL2JVD.

After the survey period, the Board will review name suggestions in one or more work sessions in November. Work session date(s) will be announced when available.

For more information on how the renaming process will work, read the fact sheet.

