Staunton: Sandbag materials to be made available Thursday

Given the continued flash flood watch issued by the National Weather Service for Thursday, the City of Staunton will again provide to the public materials to assemble sandbags at no charge.

Distribution of materials is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Wharf parking lot, accessible from Johnson Street.

Further details:

Materials, including sand and bags, will be available on a first come, first served basis.Quantities are limited.

Public Works personnel will be present to provide limited assistance.

Shovels will be available for use, but individuals are encouraged to bring their own.

Individuals must transport filled sandbags to the property to be protected, without city assistance.

Materials will not be accepted for return by the city.Proper disposal is the responsibility of individuals who receive materials.

