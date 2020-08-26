Staunton: Sandbag materials available starting Thursday

The City of Staunton has begun preparations for the potential impact of Hurricane Laura. The current forecast shows that the remnants of the storm will affect Virginia this weekend.

As an early precaution, the City will again provide materials to assemble sandbags at no charge to the public. Distribution of materials is scheduled on Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. and again on Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Wharf parking lot, accessible from Johnson Street.

Further details:

Materials, including sand and bags, will be available on a first come, first served basis. Quantities are limited.

Public Works personnel will be present to provide limited assistance.

Shovels will be available for use, but individuals are encouraged to bring their own.

Individuals must transport filled sandbags to the property to be protected, without city assistance.

Materials will not be accepted for return by the city. Proper disposal is the responsibility of individuals who receive materials.

An informative video about how to fill and place sandbags can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=rj7aUwIHYlw.

